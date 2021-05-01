Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($0.84). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URGN opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.