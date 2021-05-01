Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($0.84). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URGN opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.