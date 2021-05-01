Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several research firms have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. 1,615,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,698. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.28.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

