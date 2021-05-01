Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.51. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

