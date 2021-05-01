Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. 1,250,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $40,851,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.