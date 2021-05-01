Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $74.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $67.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $370.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $530.12 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $587.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. Guardant Health has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

