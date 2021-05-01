British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 21,475 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 282,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The company has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

