British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,865 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 878,388 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

