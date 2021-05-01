British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $6.15 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

