British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $33.16 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

