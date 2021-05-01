British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $26.13 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. 768,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

