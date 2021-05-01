Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of increasing in the high-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.28 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.350-7.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,026,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.