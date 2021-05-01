Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,026,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

