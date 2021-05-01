Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,314,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,540,000 after purchasing an additional 694,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

