Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of increasing in the high-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.28 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.350-7.550 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,026,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.81.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

