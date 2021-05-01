Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 302.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 209,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 157,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

