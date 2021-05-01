Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $78.61 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,949 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $78,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.0% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,654,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,492.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,474.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

