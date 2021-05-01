Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 936.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

