Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Brilliance China Automotive stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 5,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.