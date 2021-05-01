Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Gap Down to $19.45

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $18.09. Brightcove shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 15,462 shares trading hands.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

