Brian Keith Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $919,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00.

LYFT stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

