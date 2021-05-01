Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,045 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 60.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

