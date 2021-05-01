Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.