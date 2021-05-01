Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average of $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

