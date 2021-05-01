Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NYSE MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

