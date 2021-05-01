Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $328.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.09 and a 1 year high of $333.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.20 and its 200 day moving average is $287.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

