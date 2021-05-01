Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $445,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.