Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 413 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.