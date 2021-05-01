Brad Barnett Sells 2,700 Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Stock

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$12,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,371 shares in the company, valued at C$578,953.21.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$49,423.50.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$186,866.40.

CVE:RCK opened at C$4.42 on Friday. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$245.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.12.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

