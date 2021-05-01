BP (NYSE:BP) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546,848. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.