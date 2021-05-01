Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

