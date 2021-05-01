Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of USHY opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

