Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $285.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

