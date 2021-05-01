Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 356.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.6% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $819.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $829.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.77 and its 200 day moving average is $716.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

