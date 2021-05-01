Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.10.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$228.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 87.74. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$225.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

