Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.19.

BYD stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

