Bottos Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $42,127.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.22 or 0.00847302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.93 or 0.08585398 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

