Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

