Bokf Na Takes $691,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

