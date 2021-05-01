Bokf Na Sells 4,668 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Entegris were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

