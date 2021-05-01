Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,140. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

