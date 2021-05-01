Bokf Na Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,346.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

JKK opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $352.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.82.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

