BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BOKF traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.94. 194,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in BOK Financial by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

