Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Brokerages expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $59.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the highest is $60.85 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $59.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $246.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ WIFI remained flat at $$13.96 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,945. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 113,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

