BMO Capital Markets Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $263.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.13.

Shares of BYDGF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.43. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.72. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $136.72 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

