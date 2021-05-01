BMO Capital Markets Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $296.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $301.00 to $296.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.23.

AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

