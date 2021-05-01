BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$263.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$257.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$228.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$225.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$219.45.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.