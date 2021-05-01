Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.32 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.