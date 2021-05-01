Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 21098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.