Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,809,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

