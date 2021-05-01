BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 762,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

